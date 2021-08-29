Assam CM Congratulates Bhavinaben Patel For Her Historic Win In Paralympics

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday extended his best wishes to the first Indian to win in paralympics, paddler Bhavinaben Patel.

The Chief Minister congrautulating her, “Congratulations Bhavina on bagging the Silver at #TokyoParalympics. What a glorious gift on #NationalSportsDay by Bhavina Patel. Your victory is remarkable in many ways. It shall inspire millions and encourage many to aspire to play for India”.

defeating world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles class 4 final on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to world champion Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, hails from Mehsana, Gujarat.

