Assam CM Congratulates Sarbananda Sonowal For Cabinet Berth

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday congratulated his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday for his induction as a minister in the revamped Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Extending his best wishes to the former Chief Minister, Dr. Sarma said he is grateful to Sonowal for steering Assam for the last five years successfully.

“I am proud at Sri @sarbanandsonwal getting a berth in the Union Cabinet. I recall with pride my long personal association with Sri Sonowal and the great opportunities that we had to work together, for the prosperity of Assam. I shall continue to learn, and draw strength from him,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

“Heartiest congratulations to Sri @sarbanandsonwal on taking oath as a Cabinet Minister. We’re grateful to you for steering #Assam so successfully for five years. Your enormous administrative experience & acumen shall immensely benefit the Government. My best wishes,” Dr. Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring the state of Assam by inducting Sonowal in the union cabinet.

“My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Sri @narendramodi for giving Assam the great honor by inducting Sri @sarbanandsonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet. Assam is elated today. We’re proud & grateful to you,” he further tweeted.

Sarbananda Sonowal took oath as a minister in the Union cabinet along with 42 other ministers. Besides, Sonowal, four other ministers from the Northeastern region were inducted into the cabinet as well.

This is the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.