Assam CM Demands Ban on Amnesty International In India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday demanded a ban on Amnesty International in India for its alleged role in the Pegasus snooping conspiracy.

The Chief Minister addressing a press conference said that the conspiracy is to primarily defame the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

He claimed that several left-wing organisations globally including the human rights body Amnesty International are part of the conspiracy.

The BJP leader also alleged that there was evidence earlier but it is clear now that Amnesty International can go to any extend to defame the Indian democracy.

The controversy erupted after a report was published by The Wire news portal from India as also 16 other international publications as media partners to an investigation conducted by Paris-based media non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International into a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers from across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through Pegasus software of Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.