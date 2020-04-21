Assam CM Ensures Govt Schemes to Poor

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged the village head to ensure that the poor family should get the benefits of the government scheme during this hour of crisis.

In an interaction with the village heads, the chief minister urged them to maintain the instruction of the lockdown issued by the Central government. “The state government has released the agricultural work as per the instruction of the central government by maintaining social distance. It is the responsibility of the village heads to monitor the farmers whether they maintain social distance and wear masks during the agricultural farming,” said Sonowal during the interaction programme with the village heads.

Sonowal also said that the village head should ensure that the poor families should get the assistance of the government.

The chief minister also said that the government is responsible for the safety of the tea garden labourers who worked during this hour of crisis. He said that the state government has taken permission from the Centre for the tea garden labourers to work with 50 per cent labourers.

Sonowal urged the tea garden managers to ensure the safety of the labourers and that they should maintain social distancing and wear masks during the plucking of plants and other tea-related works.