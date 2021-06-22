Assam CM Extends Greetings On Ambubachi



Assam Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his greetings to the state on the festival of Ambubachi.

Keeping in view of the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Kamakhya Temple Management cancelled the Ambubachi Mela visited by thousands of devotees nationwide.

The festival held every June, was scheduled to be held from June 22-26.

Sharing a video based on the festival, Chief Minister tweeted: The much awaited festival embedded in the cultural ethos of Assam is finally here. I extend my greetings to everyone on Ambubachi. May Maa Kamakhya bless us all.

However, rituals will be performed, while, no devotee will be allowed in the temple complex till June 30.

The festival comprises ritual of austerities and celebrated with Shakti rites. The belief is that Kamakhya embodies the mother cult, the Shakti.

During the period of Ambubachi from the seventh to the tenth day of the Hindu month of “Asadha”, the doors of the shrine are closed to all as it is believed that Goddess Kamakhya goes through the annual cycle of menstruation. On the twelfth day, the doors are opened ceremonially and a big fair held at the temple premises on that day.

The district of Kamrup Metropolitan has recorded 1,929 cases of the deadly contagion in the last ten days.

Meanwhile, as of Monday evening, the state has active cases of 31,278.

