Assam CM Flags Off 1st Flybig Flight From Guwahati To Lilabari

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday flagged off the first Flybig flight from Guwahati to Lilabari at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Chief Minister stated that it was a “significant move to bolster air connectivity in the region, this will give new wings,” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of transforming Northeast as the new engine of growth”.

During the event, Arunachal Pradesh Minister Taki Tage was also present. Lilabari Airport in the North Lakhimpur district is the closest airport to the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu, and MPs Pradan Baruah, and Manab Deka also accompanied at the flagging off ceremony.

