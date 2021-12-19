Assam CM Flags off Vistadome Services from Ghy-Naharlagun

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday flagged off vistadome train services from Naharlagun to Tinsukia and Shatabdi Express from Guwahati to Naharlagun.

Inaugurating the vistadome train services, CM Sarma said that the services will boost the tourism sector of Northeast along with Assam. “The vistadome coaches which was first introduced to Haflong has already attracted the tourists and people now-a-days flock to Haflong after the vistadome coaches have been started,” he added.

The chief minister further informed that Ropeway will soon be started from Kamakhya station to Kamakhya temple in Nilachal Hills adding that it will take some time to complete the landing point in Kamakhya station as the renovation work is in process.

He further stated that the ropeway will also be started from Bharalu point and it will start after the construction work of the bridge gets completed.

