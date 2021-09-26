Assam CM Greets Former PM Manmohan Singh On His Birthday

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his warm wishes to former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 89th birth anniversary today.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Sarma wrote, “I pray to Maa Kamakhya for his good health”.

Warm wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday.



I pray to Maa Kamakhya for his good health. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 26, 2021

Singh was first elected to the upper house of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, in 1991 by the legislature of the state of Assam, and was re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007, and 2013.

It has been seven years since Dr. Manmohan Singh left office as Prime Minister of India.

Speaking for the last time as Prime Minister in the ‘address to the nation’ in 2014, Dr. Singh said he entered the office of Prime Minister with “diligence as my tool, truth as my beacon, and a prayer that I might always do the right thing”.

Giving full credit to India and its people, he added, “in the last 10 years, we as a country have seen many successes and achievements that we should be proud of. India is a far stronger country in every respect than it was a decade ago.”