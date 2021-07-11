Assam CM Hands Over Cheques Of ₹2.5 Lakhs To 176 Covid-19 Widows

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday handed over cheques as part of the financial assistance that the state government has decided to extended under ‘Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Widows Support Scheme.

The Scheme promises one-time financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 lakh has been launched with an aim to provide social and financial security to all widows who have lost their husbands due to the deadly contagion.

Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

According to government data, as many as 873 beneficiaries have been identified under this scheme out of which 176 widows have received the cheques.

The total beneficiaries that have been registered from different districts who have received the cheques are — Baksa (21), Darrang (7,) Goalpara (11), Kamrup (24), Kamrup Metro (20), Morigaon (24), Nagaon (34), and Nalbari (35).

Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

The remaining cheques will be disbursed by the guardian ministers in their respective allotted districts.

The state has lost so far 4,812 citizens to the deadly contagion and 1,347 Covid-19 positive citizens with comorbidities.