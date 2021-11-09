Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls On PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in the national capital. The meeting with the Prime Minister was the third meeting since Dr. Sarma assumed the office of the Chief Minister in May 2021.

Addressing the press in Guwahati, the Chief Minister informed that he has invited the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by next year.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the current political landscape especially as the ruling coalition BJP government had a sweeping victory at the recently concluded assembly bypolls in the state. Dr. Sarma also apprised PM Modi about several developments in Assam including the elevated corridor in Kaziranga and Mission Basundhara.

Dr. Sarma further asserted that 100 per cent of the inoculation drive against Covid-19 for the first dose will be completed by November this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sarma also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital today.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sarma has met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and informed him about Covid vaccination in Assam. The meeting also involved discussions related to the release of funds regarding revitalisation of Phase 2 and 3 of BVFCL. Reportedly, the funds have been released.

The Chief Minister is also expected to meet the Coal and mining Minister Pralhad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.”