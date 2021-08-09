Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Couple of Ministers in New Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

CM Sarma also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning and discussed the border dispute along Assam-Mizoram.

Sarma and the Prime Minister discussed Assam’s journey to scale up developments in the state. The Chief Minister also briefed him about the Bodo peace process, measures to curb illegal drugs trafficking and the implementation of various central schemes in the state.

“Today I called on PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our Government has been working to steer and scale up Assam’s development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs and implementation of various central schemes,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

However, CM Sarma met Home Minister Amit Shah for the 2nd time today and both the meetings took place in the Parliament.

The Office of G Kishan Reddy in a tweet said, “Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa, along with MPs from the State called on the Minister Sri @kishanreddybjp at New Delhi, today. Minister held deliberations on various matters with the delegation led by CM.”

In meeting with Union Health Minister, they discussed ways on enhancing the health infrastructure of the state and about the expansion of Namrup Fertilizer plant.

“Met Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @HimantaBiswa ji today. We had a deliberation on ways to enhance health infrastructure in the state for the welfare of the people. Also spoke about the expansion of Namrup Fertilizer Plant in Assam,” Mandaviya tweeted.

