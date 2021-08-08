Assam CM To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow Over Border Issue

By Pratidin Bureau
himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border conflict and the restoration of peace in the region.

He will be accompanied by Assam BJP MPs and also meet other Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Assam-Mizoram border issue will be the centre of discussions during these meetings.

CM Sarma was slated to meet Amit Shah today but it was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Today, CM Sarma held one-on-one meetings with Assam BJP MPs.

Assam-Mizoram border conflict took an ugly turn on July 26 after six Assam police personnel were killed during a violent gun fight between the two states.

On Friday, the two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre’s initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace.

