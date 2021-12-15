Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Ayodhya Today

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Sarma will offer puja at Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The chief minister was also present at Varanasi and participated in the Chief Ministers’ meet with Prime minister. The Prime Minister discussed the developmental schemes of the state with the Chief Ministers’ of BJP-rules states.

CM Sarma also met PM Modi along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.  

