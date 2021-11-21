Assam CM Holds Meeting With Nagaland Counterpart In Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio had a meeting on Sunday where several issues pertaining to both the states were discussed.

The meeting was closed-door however according to reports, the duo spoke only on some “personal and political issues”.



“Glad to have met HCM Nagaland Sri @Neiphiu_Rio at Jorhat today, along with MP Sri @KamakhyaTasa. Discussed several issues of mutual interest in order to strengthen the age-old ties & bonhomie b/w (between) two states.



“We strive towards building an ever united & stronger #NorthEast,” Sarma tweeted.

Glad to have met HCM Nagaland Sri @Neiphiu_Rio at Jorhat today, along with MP Sri @KamakhyaTasa.



Discussed several issues of mutual interest in order to strengthen the age-old ties & bonhomie b/w two states.



We strive towards building an ever united & stronger #NorthEast. pic.twitter.com/vb64Ir1jba — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 21, 2021

The meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes, was held at Circuit House in Jorhat where the press was not allowed inside. It was followed by breakfast.



An official statement from the Assam Chief Minister’s Public Relations Cell gave details of his other programmes in Jorhat district, but was silent about the particulars of the meeting between Sarma and Rio.



“Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister (Sarma) held a meeting with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio at Jorhat Circuit House. Both the Chief Ministers discussed several issues of mutual interest,” it said.



A senior official told PTI that the meeting was closed-door and nobody from the government was present in it.



“They discussed something personal, and some political issues. The inter-state border dispute between Assam and Nagaland was not discussed in it. No official issue was deliberated upon in the brief meeting,” he added.