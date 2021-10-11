They Are God’s Gift: Assam CM On International Day Of Girl Child

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday wished on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child and said girls are God’s gift and should be always encouraged, motivated, and supported in achieving their dreams.

Dr. Sarma also said that a scheme – Pragyan Bharati- operational under his government has been developed for helping girls.

“My heartfelt wishes on the occasion of #InternationalDayofGirlChild. As girls are God’s gift, I urge everyone to treasure them, besides encouraging, motivating and supporting them in achieving their dreams. Our #PragyanBharati scheme is a humble step in this direction,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11 to empower and amplify the voices of young girls around the world. The theme, this year, is “Digital generation. Our generation”.

Like every year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will celebrate International Day of the Girl Child 2021 reaffirming its pledge to promote the progress of girls and safeguard their rights.

A resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 19, 2011.