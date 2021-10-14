Assam CM Lauds Extension Of BSF’s Operational Jurisdiction

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Ekalavya Schools

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the extension of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) operational jurisdiction in coordination with the state police and said that the move will serve as a “deterrent” for illegal infiltration.

“Assam welcomes the extension of BSF’s operational jurisdiction. In coordination with state police, this move will serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross-border smuggling and illegal infiltration. It strengths national security and national interest,” said the Chief Minister.

Related News

ED Summons Jacquiline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi In Money…

Arrested DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika Released From GMCH

PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Manmohan Singh

Centre Notifies Appointed Of 8 Judges To Gauhati HC

Notably, in a move aimed at maintaining “zero tolerance” against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre on Wednesday empowered the Border Security Force to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

You might also like
Top Stories

Pending CBSE Class 12 Practicals, Internal Assessments To Be Held Online

Assam

APSC accused Samedur Rahman denied bail

National

SC rules out NOTA for Rajya Sabha Polls

Assam

Papon’s ‘Börgeet-Ghôxā’ finally arrives!

Top Stories

3 ONGC Employees Allegedly Abducted By ULFA-I

Assam

ALA next session to commence from Aug 31