Assam CM Lauds Extension Of BSF’s Operational Jurisdiction

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the extension of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) operational jurisdiction in coordination with the state police and said that the move will serve as a “deterrent” for illegal infiltration.

“Assam welcomes the extension of BSF’s operational jurisdiction. In coordination with state police, this move will serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross-border smuggling and illegal infiltration. It strengths national security and national interest,” said the Chief Minister.

Notably, in a move aimed at maintaining “zero tolerance” against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre on Wednesday empowered the Border Security Force to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.