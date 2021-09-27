Assam CM Launches Online Portal For Employment Exchange Registration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched an online registration portal for employment exchanges in the state.

Now, anyone who has an aadhar card can register online with ease without the hassle of queuing at the employment exchange office.

However, non-aadhar card youths still have to visit the offices by March 31, 2022.

One can go to employment.assam.gov.in. to get themselves registered.

So far, the registration process was tedious as it had to be done physically. The move comes with the Assam Cabinet taking up matters of administrative reforms in weekly meetings, and the matter of reforming policies centred on employment of youths has been in focus.

The portal is easy and user-friendly. A job-seeker simply needs to fill up the details and follow the given instructions.

