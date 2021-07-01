Assam CM Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister briefed Shah on Assam’s fight against drugs, women trafficking and cattle smuggling.

“Had the honour of meeting Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri @AmitShah ji at this New Delhi residence this afternoon. Apprised him on Assam’s fight against drugs, women trafficking and cattle smuggling. He was generous and gave valuable guidance,” Dr Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister is likely to visit Assam’s neighbour Meghalaya on July 17 and if his itinerary permits a meeting with the pressure groups will be held to discuss the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

