Assam: CM Meets Top Police Officials, 8 Key Decisions Taken

Eight key decisions were taken as the CM met with top officials of the Assam Police in a review meeting.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today met with top officials of the Assam Police in a review meeting. As many as eight key decisions were taken regarding policing in the state.

Addressing the media, the CM said, “To strengthen our policing infrastructure, a key to safety and growth of our society, we have decided to take several reformative measures”.

The decisions that were taken are:

To review and resolve all cases dismissed by Guwahati Police without logical conclusion since 1992.

The number of settled cases every month should be more than the number of freshly booked ones by Guwahati Police.

Settlement of as many unresolved cases as possible by March 31, 2022.

Advertisement for 6,000 posts including 5 commando battalions to be published by next week. Vacant SI posts also to be filled up.

New SOP relating to the accident report, passport, post-mortem report to be released soon. Passport verification to be completed within 30 days.

Investigation to be started within 24 hours of lodging FIR.

Second SP conference to be held at Duliajan on January 8 and 9.

1,000 new quarters for police, infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 175-Year-Old ‘Orunodoi’ Magazine To Be Put For Exhibition