Assam: CM Meets Top Police Officials, 8 Key Decisions Taken

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
CM Meets Assam Police

Eight key decisions were taken as the CM met with top officials of the Assam Police in a review meeting.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today met with top officials of the Assam Police in a review meeting. As many as eight key decisions were taken regarding policing in the state.

Addressing the media, the CM said, “To strengthen our policing infrastructure, a key to safety and growth of our society, we have decided to take several reformative measures”.

The decisions that were taken are:

  • To review and resolve all cases dismissed by Guwahati Police without logical conclusion since 1992.
  • The number of settled cases every month should be more than the number of freshly booked ones by Guwahati Police.
  • Settlement of as many unresolved cases as possible by March 31, 2022.
  • Advertisement for 6,000 posts including 5 commando battalions to be published by next week. Vacant SI posts also to be filled up.
  • New SOP relating to the accident report, passport, post-mortem report to be released soon. Passport verification to be completed within 30 days.
  • Investigation to be started within 24 hours of lodging FIR.
  • Second SP conference to be held at Duliajan on January 8 and 9.
  • 1,000 new quarters for police, infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices.

