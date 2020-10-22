Assam CM Praises Himanta’s “Good Governance”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday during the inauguration of the new Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati lauded finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s efforts towards the development of the state and said it is an example of “good governance”.

Expressing his gratitude to Sarma, the chief minister said,“The responsibilities that were given to Himanta Biswa Sarma have been successfully completed. I am grateful.”

The chief minister also said today is a moment of pride as the construction of the flyover was successfully completed with the stipulated time expected.

“Guwahati is turning out to be one of the most powerful cities in the South East Asian region,” Sonowal stressed.

He further said in connection to the beautification of the Guwahati, “The city will look better if all the houses in the city could be of a single colour,” adding, “it is just my personal suggestion and not an imposed instruction”.