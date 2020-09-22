Assam CM Releases Book On COVID

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday released Dr. AK Pansari’s book ‘Baton Baton Mein’ remotely.

The book comprises important articles on coronavirus and its safety precautionary measures.

Apart from the Chief Minister, several dignitaries are also present on the occasion. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence and was attended by Ravi Shankar, Editor, Dainik Purbodoi.

A total of 43 books have been written and edited by Dr. Pansari. The books were written in Assamese, Hindi, and English.

Dr. A.K Pansari is the Chancellor of Royal Global University (RGU).