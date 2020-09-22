Assam CM Releases Book On COVID

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
67

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday released Dr. AK Pansari’s book ‘Baton Baton Mein’ remotely.

The book comprises important articles on coronavirus and its safety precautionary measures.

Apart from the Chief Minister, several dignitaries are also present on the occasion. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence and was attended by Ravi Shankar, Editor, Dainik Purbodoi.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

ABSU Condemns Acts Of Violence, Firing

Australia: 90 Stranded Whales Die, 180 Stuck

Karnataka Dy CM Tests COVID+

A total of 43 books have been written and edited by Dr. Pansari. The books were written in Assamese, Hindi, and English.

Dr. A.K Pansari is the Chancellor of Royal Global University (RGU).

You might also like
Regional

Dubai Imports 17-Tonne Pineapple From Tripura

Regional

Assam Government Overlooks Kalaguru’s Sacrifice: Prithiraj Rabha

National

Chennai To Get Water From Vellore Via Train

Regional

APCC moves EC over illegal storage of ‘unused EVMs’

Regional

Manipur to achieve malaria-free state by 2021

Regional

GUWAHATI | Two members of Irani gang arrested

Comments
Loading...