Assam CM reviews coronavirus situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus situation and directed the officials of all departments to take necessary steps to tackle the spread of the disease in the state.

He directed the chief secretary and district collectors to review the emerging situation on a daily basis at the state and district level, respectively.

In the meeting, Sonowal appealed the people of the State not to panic and urged them to maintain personal hygiene to keep themselves safe from this virus. The health department would take active steps to avert a panic situation and to build confidence among the people.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to keep away from congested and crowded places as a preventive measure.

He further urged people not to be apprehensive about seeing any foreigner and directed the police department to take needful steps for their security.

He also asked the department to carry out extensive awareness activities among people of the state involving field level functionaries of the department.

Underling the importance of awareness among people, Sonowal asked the department to form dedicated teams at village level by involving ASHA and AWW who would visit all households and inform people about the preventive measures.

Sonowal further asked the ASTC to press into service its mechanism in generating awareness among commuters on coronavirus disease. He urged the Railways to collaborate with the health department in dealing with the same.

Already an isolation ward has been set up at GMCH and places have been identified at all district hospitals for such wards.