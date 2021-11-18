Assam CM Reviews Developmental Works In Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited several places in the district of Majuli where numerous developmental works are in progress.

The Chief Minister tweeted about all the sites he inspected today. Dr. Sarma took stock of the progress of the construction of the Majuli University of Culture.

“I am certain that this university will play a vital role in protecting the cultural heritage of Majuli and Assam through research and academics,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

CM Sarma also investigated the erosion protection work at Luit and “directed the officials concerned to complete the work within the stipulated time”.

Thereafter, he visited the construction site of Model Degree College at Bordua in Majuli and reviewed the progress of work.

Besides, Dr. Sarma inaugurated a 5-bed ICU at Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital today. The funding for the ICU has been part of the CSR initiative of Numaligarh Refinery, Assam.

“We are thankful to @NRL_MoPNG for funding this ICU as part of its CSR initiative. Also took stock of the functioning of free dialysis centre at the hospital,” he tweeted.

Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

He also oversaw the progress of the construction of the AYUSH Hospital at Phuloni and the Girls’ Polytechnic Institute in Majuli.

“To improve public health, AYUSH Hospital is being set up at Phuloni and I oversaw its progress today. Once completed, it will boost health infrastructure in Majuli and promote traditional & holistic medical practices. Instructed officials to complete work at the earliest,” the Assam CM tweeted.

“To encourage young girls to take up technical education, we are setting up a Girls’ Polytechnic Institute in Majuli. While reviewing the progress of its construction today, I directed officials to complete its work within the stipulated time,” he added.

The ministers also met the district workers of both Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad.