Assam CM Reviews Preparedness Of 300 Covid ICU Beds At Sarusajai

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took stock of the upcoming ICUs in the Covid-19 care centre at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister informed that ongoing works were underway to set up 300 Covid ICU beds in the stadium at Bhetapara.

The Covid Care Centre will be most likely to operational from June 4, Dr. Sarma added.

DRDO, the research and development wing of the Union Ministry of Defence is setting up these ICU beds, Dr. Sarma said while expressing his gratitude to the agency.

Taking to his Twitter CM Sarma wrote, “We are grateful to @DRDO_India for 300-bed #COVID ICU at Sarusajai Stadium that the agency is setting up. I had an opportunity to visit the site today to review ongoing work. This shall massively augment our infra & capabilities.”

Further, the Chief Minister has directed all those involved in the construction to expedite the work.

On the sidelines, the Minister was also asked to comment on the incident that occurred along the Assam Nagaland border in Mariani, wherein Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was opened fired at by suspected Naga miscreants.

“I will not comment on the matter, the deputy commissioner of the district will discuss it,” Dr. Sarma said.

The Mariani MLA had gone to inquire into a land eviction matter related to land encroachers from Nagaland.