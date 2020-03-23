Assam CM reviews situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has started reviewing the situation of the entire state through video conferencing talking to Deputy Commissioner and Joint Director Health of each district.

To discuss the contemporary situation regarding #COVID19, I will do a video conference with DCs, SPs and Joint Directors of Health Services of all districts at 3 PM today. #IndiaFightCorona — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 23, 2020

There are speculations of a possible lockdown but the decision in this regard will be taken after the video conference where Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is also expected to join as he has been on a whirlwind tour of all medical colleges of the Brahmaputra valley taking stock of the situation.

#COVID19outbreak



Attended a meeting with doctors & professors at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta & discussed steps being taken to prevent spread of #COVIDー19.



MoS Sri @Pijush_hazarika & Pr Secy Health Sri @samirsinha69 also present.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/7zeTA4WTeQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 23, 2020

Assam does not boast a very good public health and already the strength is stretched thin as most of the front line staffs are working with mere surgical masks as hundreds of patients, referred by general practitioners have been lining up in the GMCH as well as other medical college hospitals for COVID-19 test.

Visited Tezpur Medical College & Hospital along with MoS Sri @Pijush_hazarika & PS Sri @samirsinha69. Interacted with doctors & professors to discuss preventive measures against #COVID19outbreak. We are all set to prevent the spread of #pandemic with the cooperation of you all. pic.twitter.com/EXJRYkckRQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 23, 2020

Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma is addressing a news conference at 5 p.m where some major announcement regarding the preventive measures as well as economic bail out are expected to be announced.