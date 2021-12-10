Assam CM Sarma Announces ₹5 Crore Trust For Welfare Of Family Members On Swahid Divas

CM Sarma in a tweet said, “On the occasion of #SwahidDivas, paid tributes to the braveheart swahids of our land at a programme organised by BJYM, Assam Pradesh at Morigaon.

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Morigaon in Assam.

The event was organised on the occasion of Swahid Divas by the BJYM Assam Pradesh in Morigaon. The CM paid tributes to the swahids and felicitated the family members of swahids and victims of physical abuse during the fight to save the Assamese identity.

Notably, Swahid Divas is observed on December 10 to mark the death anniversary of Assam Movement’s first Swahid, Khargeswar Talukdar. The Assam Movement started in 1979 and ended in 1985 and was against illegal immigrants in the state.

CM Sarma in a tweet said, “On the occasion of #SwahidDivas, paid tributes to the braveheart swahids of our land at a programme organised by BJYM, Assam Pradesh at Morigaon. Also felicitated family members of swahids and victims of physical abuse during their fight to save the Assamese identity”.

On the occasion of #SwahidDivas, paid tributes to the braveheart swahids of our land at a programme organised by BJYM, Assam Pradesh at Morigaon.



Also felicitated family members of swahids and victims of physical abuse during their fight to save the Assamese identity. pic.twitter.com/4eYa7ftIwA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 10, 2021

Speaking at the event, he further announced the formation of trust with ₹5 crores that will look after the education, medical expenses, and overall welfare of the families of swahids. He further said that the supreme sacrifice of the swahids was not forgotten and the welfare of their families was now the responsibility of the government.

CM Sarma Speaking At The Event

The supreme sacrifice of our swahids is unforgettable and welfare of their families is now our responsibility.



We shall form a trust with Rs 5 cr that will look after education, medical expenses and overall welfare of such families. pic.twitter.com/foHuNkoHKB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 10, 2021

ALSO READ: ₹3 Lakh Cash Looted In Broad Day Light By Bike Borne Miscreants