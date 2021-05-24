Assam CM Sarma Assembly Speech | Key Highlights

On the concluding day of the three-day Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said, briefed the legislature about the major developments the state has undergone during the first term of the incumbent BJP led coalition government and the goals he will try to fulfill to enhance the development of the state during his term.

Dr. Sarma heartily welcomed and congratulates all the MLAs elected to 15th Assam Legislative Assembly during the vote of thanks on the Governor’s address.

He said Mahapurush Sankardev reinvigorated spirit and developed culture among the people of Assam and this Government will work 24×7 and strive to fulfill all the hopes of the public. D

The Chief Minister also asserted that if the government deviates from its right path, it would be the duty of the Opposition to show the correct way. “We won’t discuss matters in the lobby, but on the floor of the Assembly,” Dr. Sarma noted.

The minister also said the government will follow the ideals of former chief ministers Hiteshwar Saikia, Tarun Gogoi, and Sarbananda Sonowal.

Key Highlights:

No communal violence in the past five years. We have laid the foundation of a new Assam.

A peaceful Assam is the right of the next generation. The minister thanked ULFA (I) for the release of Ritul Saikia.

The Chief Minister has urged Paresh Baruah to join peace talks.

Cows killings will be stopped under provisions of the Indian Constitution

We will be one of the top states in terms of Covid management. Assam has delivered oxygen to all the northeastern states except Sikkim.

Orunodoi scheme is being given to 22 lakh families, distribution of old-age pension, development in the agricultural sector.

The developmental works undertaken during the former government will continue this year as well.

More funds will be required to improve the health infrastructure of the state.

A lakh people will get jobs.

A waiver on microfinance loans is being considered.

The minister said that besides northeastern states, other states are also given necessary medical aid. States like Jharkhand and Telangana have received aid from Assam.

Vaccination of 37 lakh beneficiaries has been done. Moreover, vaccination process will ramp up during June and July.

Over 3 crore vaccination will be provided to beneficiaries.

A new bridge will be constructed between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

Works on embankments and dredging of the Barak river to combat flooding are underway.

The focus will be given on the agricultural sector for strengthening Assam’s economy.

Stern action will be taken against illegal encroachment of Satra land for the building of a New Assam.

Tax on petrol and diesel won’t be imposed this year.

The government shall work towards restoring peace in the land of Karbis.

NRC will be revised.

