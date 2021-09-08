Assam CM Sarma Expresses Deep Concern Over Majuli Ferry Accident, Orders Bimal Bora to Take Stock of Situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern over the tragic boat accident at Majuli and directed the district administration of Majuli & Jorhat districts to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF & SDRF.

The Chief Minister also directed Minister Bimal Bora to immediately travel to Majuli to take stock of the situation. He asked Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock.

The Chief Minister himself will visit Majuli tomorrow for evaluating the situation.

Meanwhile, 1 dead body has been recovered from the Brahmaputra river in Majuli.

The horrific accident is suspected to have taken the life of more than 100 people who were travelling to Majuli from Nimatighat.

There were more than 150 passengers and 40 bikes were loaded in the ferry.

