Assam: CM Sarma Hints at COVID-19 Relaxations after June 7

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at COVID-19 restrictions in the state after June 7. The Chief Minister announced this while briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that Assam will receive 19 lakhs vaccine in the month of June and that 30-35 lakhs vaccines will be received by the state in July.

“The vaccination process in the state will be completed by December 31, 2021. People who do not have mobile phones or smartphones can go directly to the vaccination center to get their jabs. We will provide vaccine in the doorstep from August,” the Chief Minister said.

He stated that Assam will receive maximum doses of vaccines and will complete the vaccination process by this year end.

It may be noted that, following the deaths of several eminent personalities in the second wave of COVID-19, the Assam health department has asked all district authorities to prepare lists of dignitaries in order to provide fast-track delivery of vaccines and other assistances on June 1.

A special vaccination drive for noted personalities has been enforced from June 1.

The month-long special drive will be to inoculate those who brought laurels to the state, stated a letter sent to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from the principal secretary of the state health department.

“You are aware that we have many distinguished persons residing in our state who have contributed immensely for bringing name and fame to the state in the field of arts/culture/literature/language/sport etc. Further, many of them may be senior citizens with mobility issues and may be suffering from critical illness or maybe having co-morbidities which might prevent them from getting vaccinated for COVID-19,” the letter reads.

Previously, the government was against door-to-door vaccination, mainly citing a lack of adequate health set-up to tackle the cases of adverse effects. But the health department has relaxed norms to prioritize the vaccination of such personalities. The micro plan has been strategized to conduct special drives at their homes.

