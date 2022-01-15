Assam CM Sarma Inaugurates ‘Amrit Kanan’ In Nagaon

In a bid to develop the state of Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated a park “Amrit Kanan” in Nagaon district.



Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Amrit Park has been constructed near the Circuit House in Nagaon where statues of famous personalities would be built to pay tribute to them.

The statues of freedom fighters from Nagaon like Mahendra Nath Hazarika, Haladar Bhuyan, Debakanta Baruah, and Purna Kanta Sarma have been restored in the park.

Moreover, new statues of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Anandaram Dhekiyal Phukan, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru have been constructed in the “Amrit Kanan”.

The CM took the initiative of placing the well-known figures of the nation and state for the children and youth to see so that they can be well acquainted with the Heroes of India.

The park also consists of a garden area, sitting space, and beautiful lighting to welcome the people.

After inaugurating the park, CM Sarma also inaugurated a new bridge near Anandaram Dhekiyal Phukan Setu.



Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma

The minister later said that he was happy to meet the people of Nagaon.

ALSO READ: Bikaner-Guwahati Train Mishap: Preliminary Probe Hints At Locomotive Glitch