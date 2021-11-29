Assam: CM Sarma Launches Construction Of 8.25 km Majuli-Jorhat Bridge

Speaking at the event, the CM also announced plans for the construction of another bridge at Dhunaguri near Bongalmora linking Majuli with Lakhimpur district.

The construction works for the 8.25 km Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra were formally launched by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. There was also a ceremonial puja at the site, which was attended by the CM.

Speaking at the event, the CM also announced plans for the construction of another bridge at Dhunaguri near Bongalmora linking Majuli with Lakhimpur district.

The CM shared pictures of the launch on Twitter where he further informed that an amount of 925.47 crores was sanctioned for the project by the centre, for which he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Launched construction work of 8.25 km Majuli-Jorhat Bridge including immediate approaches over river Brahmaputra on NH 715K at Dakshinpat in Majuli.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a cabinet committee has also been constituted to monitor the day-to-day progress of the project, informed CM Sarma via Twitter. The state government has set the target of November 2025 by which time the bridge would be inaugurated.

An amount of 750 crores would be sanctioned by the Assam government for the construction of the second bridge connecting Majuli to Lakhimpur, he said.

He tweeted, “A Cabinet Committee has been constituted to monitor day-to-day progress of the project. We aim to inaugurate this bridge by Nov 2025”, further adding, “GoA will also take up construction of a new bridge connecting Majuli-Lakhimpur at Dhunaguri from its own resources amounting to Rs 750 cr”.

