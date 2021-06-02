Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The visit to the Prime Minister was the Dr. Sarma’s first since he assumed office as the 15th chief minister of the state.

Taking to his Twitter CM Sarma wrote, “Gratitude His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s generosity. It’s a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam. Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today.”

The Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today along with Minister of State Rameswar Teli.

“Gratitude. It’s been a privilege to have worked with Union Finance Min Smt @nsitharaman last 2 yrs as FM and Member of GST council. As CM of Assam I shall continue to gain from her expertise. Called on her to seek her blessings along with MoS Sri @Rameswar_Teli,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Dr. Sarma, who left for the national capital on May 30 have also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla discussing various developmental issues related to the state.

The Chief Minister will stay in Delhi up to May 3.

