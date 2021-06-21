Assam: CM Sarma Reviews Flood Preparedness, COVID-19 Situation in Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday reviewed the flood preparedness by the district administration and the COVID-19 situation in the Dhemaji district.

Dhemaji being a very flood-prone district, the Chief Minister made several directions to the district administrations. During the meeting, the Assam CM directed the district administration to collect data of all downstream rivers flowing from Arunachal Pradesh as well as rainfall data which would be helpful for them to pre-empt and negotiate with the flood and carry out relief and rehabilitation exercises.

In a bid to reduce the plight of the people suffering from flood in Assam, the Chief Minister asked Revenue and Disaster Management Department to explore the feasibility of setting up fixed pedestal shelters on the high-rise platforms in consultation with DRDO. He also asked the district administration on the necessity of complete mapping of the roads vulnerable to flood and take immediate redressal for the repair of roads and restore communication. He at the same time called for extraordinary efforts on the part of district administration and other stakeholders for mitigating the impacts of flood.

With regard to the prevailing COVID 19 situation in Assam, CM Sarma asked the Deputy Commissioner P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy to ensure vaccination to all government officials immediately so that they can render their services during flood. He also asked health department to go for complete inoculation of the Anganwadi helpers and workers on priority basis. The Chief Minister also gave a target to achieve complete vaccination of Dhemaji district within 75 days. He also visited a model vaccination centre at Dhemaji Town.

The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to expeditiously earmark land for setting up ofMedicalCollege at Dhemaji. He also stressed on developing Dhemaji as a dairy hub. He directed the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to prepare a value chain network for dairy production and processing in Dhemaji. He also stressed on the need of using the method of artificial insemination of cows to enhance the quality of breed.

