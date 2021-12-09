Assam CM Sarma Says Sports Infrastructure Govt’s Priority

He said that the mission of his government was to boost sports infrastructure in Assam and groom budding sportspersons from the state.

The Assam state government under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a keen interest in developing sports infrastructure in the state. The CM on Thursday informed about prioritizing stadiums in Sualkuchi and North Lakhimpur.

The upcoming stadiums at Sualkuchi and North Lakhimpur were on priority for the government, CM Sarma said in a tweet. He said that the mission of his government was to boost sports infrastructure in Assam and groom budding sportspersons from the state.

He further informed in the tweet that he had reviewed the progress of the projects and directed the Public Works Department’s (PWD) building department officials to take necessary measures to ensure the swift completion of the works.

Image Taken From Twitter

The CM wrote in his tweet, “Upcoming stadiums at Sualkuchi and North Lakhimpur are on priority in our mission to boost sports infrastructure of Assam and groom our budding sportsmen. I reviewed progress of the pojects & directed PWD (B) officials to take measures for swift completion of the same”.

Upcoming stadiums at Sualkuchi and North Lakhimpur are on priority in our mission to boost sports infrastructure of Assam and groom our budding sportsmen.



I reviewed progress of the pojects & directed PWD (B) officials to take measures for swift completion of the same. pic.twitter.com/GBIuUMzhkH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 9, 2021

ALSO READ: Nagaland Killings: NSCN Refute Amit Shah’s Statement In Parliament