Assam: CM Sarma Takes Key Decisions In Cabinet Meeting Today

A cabinet meeting of the Assam government was held today at Bongaigaon in Assam in which some major decisions were taken by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Decisions regarding the formation of a panel to ascertain total Satra land under encroachment, setting up Youth Commission, and amending rules for PG courses in Govt medical colleges apart from others, were taken, said the CM.

The key decisions taken are mentioned below:

Additional holidays for government employees

Holidays on 5th and 7th January 2022 for state government employees along with usual holidays on 8th and 9th being second Saturday and Sunday respectively. Applicable to only employees who have their parents or in-laws alive.

Panel for Satra land encroachment

Committee to ascertain total Satra land under encroachment. To be headed by MLA Pradip Hazarika, it will have MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as members.

Youth Commission

Youth Commission to be set up for training youth to pursue higher education and explore employment opportunities.

Bir Lachit’s birth anniversary

Culture department to organise programmes, including national seminars to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.

Gift for Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon College to be upgraded into a university in three years.

Work on Bongaigaon Medical College to begin in 5-6 months.

₹542 crore sanctioned for the medical college.

₹50 crore sanctioned for construction of Integrated DC Office.

₹25 crore grant-in-aid for construction of a stadium.

Restructuring Education System

School education structure to be changed from existing ‘10+2’ to ‘5+3+3+4’.

5 years (pre-school) under Directorate of Elementary Education.

3 years (classes III, IV, and V) under Directorate of Elementary Education.

3 years (classes VI, VII, and VIII) under Directorate of Education.

4 years (classes IX, X, XI, and XII) under Directorate of Education.

The change to come into effect from 2023.

Amended rules for PG courses in government medical colleges

Eligibility for admission

MBBS from medical colleges recognised by National Medical Council (NMC) or Medical Council of India (MCI).

Permanent resident of Assam.

Completion of rural posting of 1 year in Assam.

Increase in quota

Reservation for State Health Service Quota increased from 23 to 40, proportionate to increased PG seats.

Raising of penalty

For surrender of allotted seats after the last date of admission

PG Degree – ₹10 lakh

PG Diploma – ₹5 lakh

Earlier penalty – ₹25, 000

Mandatory service

Students, after clearing their exam, will get university certificate only after serving under government of Assam for one year.

Bond conditionality

10 years of service after completion of PG or pay ₹25 lakh in lieu; also no post service benifits after resignation or voluntary retirement.

Bond violation charge

PG Degree – ₹20 lakh

PG Diploma – ₹15 lakh

Economically Weaker Section

EWS certificate to be allowed to be produced till first counselling.

Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences

Two advance increments to post graduates (2 year diploma holders) of SSUHS in 5 disciplines – Clinical Anaesthesiology, Maternal Health, Radiology, Paediatric Medicine and Orthopaedic.

