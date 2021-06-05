Assam: CM Sarma takes Stock of Dr. Seuj Senapati’s Health

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the health condition of Dr. Seuj Senapati who was brutally assaulted by a group of persons at Udali COVID Care Center at Lanka in Hojai district on June 1.

Visiting GMCH, CM Sarma said that Dr. Seuj Senapati’s health is now stable and he will be discharged from the hospital within 2-3 days. “Dr. Senapati will be able to serve in any hospital and the culprits who attacked the doctors will be punished according to law,” added CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the hospital.

Briefing the media about the present COVID scenario, GMCH Superintendent Dr. Achyut Baishya said that a COVID patient falls in danger because of the family. Once they test negative, the family members want them to take back to home and due to their negligence, they had to suffer.

“50 percent of the deaths in the state are reported from Kamrup Metro. At present, there are 1672 beds lying vacant under GMCH. 300 beds in GMCH itself are vacant. It is very unfortunate that Kamrup Metro still reported more than 400 cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis,” Dr. Baishya added.

He further stated that people should not panic if they don’t get vaccine on date adding that if it gets delayed by two-three days, it is not a matter of concern.

It may be stated that Assam on Friday recorded 4,548 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 50,765. The state positivity rate is 3.68 per cent.

54 Covid related deaths were reported yesterday, while, 4,263 cured patients were discharged.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported the highest infections with 421 cases, followed by Tinsukia with 359, Nagaon with 353, and Dibrugarh with 323 cases.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 14