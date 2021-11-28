Assam: CM Sarma To Inaugurate Microfinance Loan Waiver Scheme In Tezpur

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
File Image

The microfinance loan waiver program of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will begin today. In relation to it the CM has arrived at Tezpur in Assam to formally inaugurate the scheme.

The Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021, which promises financial relief to borrowers in Assam who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, will be formally inaugurated in Tezpur today.

Along with the CM, state finance minister Ajanta Neog, minister of water resources Pijush Hazarika along with other ministers are present for the special inauguration program.

Reportedly around 65,000 women from Sonitpur district would benefit from the loan waiver program. The CM is also expected to visit Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) where he will reportedly inaugurate a 30 bedded Covid-19 ward along with a children’s ICU ward.

Notably, CM Sarma had made the promise of a microfinance loan waiver on many occasions.

