Assam: CM Sarma Warns of Total Lockdown in Districts with More COVID-19 Cases

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned of total lockdown in as many as seven districts of the state from Wednesday, June 23. Earlier, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta also hinted at imposing total lockdown in some districts if the COVID cases continue to soar.

Addressing the media in Duliajan on Sunday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the total lockdown is likely to be imposed in Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Biswanath after taking stock of the COVID-19 infection.

The Assam government may announce a 10-day lockdown in about six to seven districts this week if the positivity rate and overall cases do not improve. “In districts like Biswanath, the infection has gone up significantly in the last three days. Assessment of the districts will be done on Wednesday,” Sarma added. Meanwhile, the Darrang district administration is all set for a massive vaccination drive starting from June 21 (Monday), aimed at those above 18 years of age.

It may be mentioned that Assam on Sunday registered 1,775 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active tally of the state to 32,207. As daily cases continue to decline, the positivity rate is 2.27 per cent.

Further, 30 deaths have been reported today, while, 3,559 people have recuperated from the disease.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,82,505.

Out of 78,050 tests conducted, the districts with the highest cases are: Sonitpur (160), Dibrugarh (136), Kmarup Metro (133), and Jorhat (123).

Meanwhile the death count of the state has surged to 4,208 with a death rate of 0.87 per cent.

