Assam CM Sarma Welcomes Release Of Ritul Saikia

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday welcomed the release of the abducted ONGC employee Ritul Saikia.

The banned outfit ULFA-I who had abducted Saikia a month ago was released today along the Nagaland-Myanmar border.

Welcoming his comeback to Assam, Dr. Sarma took to Twitter and said he was grateful to Union Home Minster Amit Shah’s constant guidance and hope for a better future of peace and development.

“Heartily welcome release of Ritul Saikia, ONGC employee abducted by ULFA, early today! Grateful to Honble UHM @AmitShah for constant guidance. Hope an era of peace & development is firmly established in state with cooperation of one and all. Pray to Almighty for His Blessings,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Heartily welcome release of Ritul Saikia, ONGC employee abducted by ULFA, early today! Grateful to Honble UHM @AmitShah for constant guidance.

Hope an era of peace & development is firmly established in state with cooperation of one and all. Pray to Almighty for His Blessings pic.twitter.com/9kjuVTNKhb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2021

Ritul Saikia entered the Indian borders at 7. 10 am on Saturday in Mon district along the Nagaland-Myanmar border.

Saikia will reunite with his family at Borholla in Sivasagar district later today.

Three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation including Saikia were abducted from a rig site in Sivasagar on April 21. The other two abductees Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia were rescued by security forces in Nagaland three days later. Ritul Saikia is a junior engineer assistant in ONGC.

The Chief Minister also visited Ritul Saikia’s house in Titabor on Tuesday last and assured the family that the state government will do all possible things to bring back their son home at the earliest.