Assam: CM Sarma’s Instruction to Ministers Travelling to Dhemaji for Cabinet Meet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday instructed the ministers with certain criteria who will travel from Guwahati to Dhemaji for the cabinet meeting which will be held outside Dispur for the first time on Thursday.

The ministers who will be travelling from Guwahati have been divided with North and South areas.

A minister who will travel to Dhemaji will have to visit one SDC office, one hospital, one Anganwadi centre and one school on their way to take stock of the condition of the respective offices.

Moreover, the ministers who will travel through North will have to return through South and vice-versa.

On their return journey, the ministers will have to visit one vaccination centre and will also have to meet one beneficiary each of Arunodoi scheme, Elderly pension scheme, and widow pension.

It is for the first time that the Cabinet meeting will be held outside Guwahati for the first time. The decision was taken by the Assam Chief Minister in one of the cabinet meeting earlier that the state cabinet will be held in every district.

