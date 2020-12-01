Assam: CM Sonowal Launches Orunodoi Scheme

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal formally launched the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme on Tuesday at Numali Jalah Parade Ground, Amingaon in the presence of Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sonowal thanked finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team for their efforts in implanting the ambitious scheme. “We don’t discriminate among people. All are equal for us. The earlier government failed to implement the developmental schemes as they brought discrimination amongst people,” said Sonowal.

The scheme has been dedicated to the women for empowering the women, said Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The aim of this scheme is not only providing financial benefits, but several objectives of public welfare are associated with this. Food security is one of the objectives of the Orunodoi scheme. Rs. 830 has been provided so that the beneficiary can buy medicines of Rs. 400 every month. Five KGs of lentils can be purchased at Rs. 200. Rs. 80 can be spent on buying sugar. Remaining Rs. 150 will be spent in buying the fruits.”

“The government allotted Rs. 2800 crore for the scheme. This marks a paradigm shift in the approach to poverty alleviation program, where the government does not decide how money should be spent for the poor, but where a substantial cash transfer to poor households shall enable them to take decision to spend money on health and nutrition,” said Sarma.

19.10 lakhs beneficiary will be benefitted under the scheme in 29 districts excluding BTAD. “90 lakh people will be benefitted with the scheme and the beneficiary will receive the fund for the month of November on Tuesday with the opening of the scheme. A total of 17.6 lakhs accounts have already been activated, Sarma added.