Assam CM to be announced tomorrow

The next Chief Minister of Assam will be announced tomorrow following a legislature party meeting of the BJP.

This was today decided after series of dramatic meeting between Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the BJP party High Command led by National Party President J P Nadda.

“ There will be a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the BJP tomorrow at Guwahati and the Chief Minister shall be announced there” said Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma emerging out of the marathon meeting.

In fact whole Assam has been waiting with bated breadth to know the name of the next Chief minister of Assam as the BJP high command has not been able to make up their mind a week after then results are announced.

Chief Minister aspirant duo, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his challenger and health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma left for New Delhi together in a chartered flight this morning to Delhi.

They were accompanied by one MLA from respective camp. Tingkhong MLA Bimal Bora accompanied Sonowal and while Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi accompanied Dr Sarma in the same flight.

From the airport, Dr Sarma drove straight to Mr Nadda’s official residence at Motilal Nehru path. Later Mr Sonowal was also met separately and then finally both Mr Sonowal and Dr Sarma jointly met the leadership.

They are returning back to Guwahati with the same chartered flight along with two party observers for tomorrow’s meeting.

The party high command is tightlipped about the future Chief Minister choice as both are playing hard giving the party high command a tough choice.

Assam bracing for two power centres

Assam is bracing for two power centres in the next five years even as the BJP high command has made a desperate attempt to quell factionalism and find out a Chief Ministers.

The day long dramatic development at BJP National President J P Nadda’s house only reconfirms the huge problem of factionalism as both incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma dug in.

The party high command consist of Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, Assam in Charge Vaijyanta Panda and Narendra Singh Tomar separately met both Sonowal and Sarma and then both of them together.

It was clear that high command was trying to stop factionalism but it was abundantly clear that whoever emerges as the next Chief Minister, Assam is going to have two power centres.

What was seen in the third term of Congress, is now hitting the BJP in the second term with the central characters of that drama remained same. That time also Himanta Biswa Sarma rocked the Congress boat and this time also he has given enough signals that he will rock the BJP vote.