Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received an invitation from Rashtrapathi Bhavan over to attend a dinner party with American President Donald Trump.

According to the sources, President of India Ramnath Kovind invited a few state chief ministers to take part in dinner party along with American President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Assam CM received an invitation from Rashtrapathi Bhavan regarding the dinner party.