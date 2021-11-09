Assam CM To Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah Today in New Delhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Meet PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers in New Delhi today to discuss several key issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday at New Delhi.

The chief minister arrived at New Delhi on Monday and will be in the national capital till November 11 to discuss several key issues.

CM Sarma will also meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Several key issues concerning the Northeast will be taken up by the Assam chief minister during his meetings with PM Modi, HM Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Doval.

On Monday CM Sarma met Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Country Director, India, World Bank in New Delhi.

“Assam & World Bank are exploring opportunities to work together on multiple projects ranging from bridge and road infra to improvement of secondary health infrastructure as well as water resource management using latest technologies and scientific data,” said CM Sarma after meeting the Country Director of World Bank.

