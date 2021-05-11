Assam CM Visits Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah’s Residence

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah on Tuesday. This was his first visit to Baruah’s residence after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

Visiting Jayanta Baruah’s residence, Dr. Sarma said that this is an informal visit. “We have a homely relationship and professionally all have to move forward in their own direction. For the development of Assam all have to move forward with a positive mindset,” Dr. Sarma added.

He further stated that he went to seek blessings from Jayanta Baruah as they both grown up together in Gandhibasti and being a senior person I visited his house to take his blessings.

On the other hand, speaking to media, Owner of Sadin-Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah said, “We are happy that Assam has got a young, energetic and dynamic Chief Minister. I wish him good luck for the future so that he could work for the development of the state. We have a very old relationship and today we discussed about the development of the state.”

Also Read: Samir Sinha Appointed As Principal Secretary To CM