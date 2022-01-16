Assam CM Visits Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute In Nagaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid a visit to the Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute at Batafrava in Assam’s Nagaon district.

During his visit, he took stock of research materials such as Sanchi manuscripts and others.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “An expert team will prepare a roadmap to carry forward its scholastic activities for the spiritual, cultural and academic excellence of the State.”

Srimanta Sankardeva was a 15th century cultural and religious icon of Assam.

He also reviewed the progress of the development and beautification work of Batadrava Than. He instructed the officials to expeditiously complete the project in order to make it a world-class tourist and cultural centre.

‘Our aim is to complete the st phase and dedicate it to the public this year itself”, he said.

