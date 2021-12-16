Assam CM Warns Of “Detention” For Drunk Driving On New Year’s Eve

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that drivers on new year’s eve will not be allowed to drive in an inebriated state.

The minister while addressing the media reiterated that anyone caught consuming alcohol and driving on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 will be detained. He added that even commuters accompanying the driver will be detained as well.

The drivers and commuters will be “government guests” for the night, the Chief Minister noted.

The minister clarified that he does not have any issue citizens celebrating new year’s eve but anyone driving a vehicle should not be under the influence of alcohol.

He stated that such a decision has been taken as many citizens die during New Year’s celebrations and this year his government will ensure such untoward incidents do not occur.

In this connection, the minister also informed that Assam Police has been instructed to keep a strict vigil.

