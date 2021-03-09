Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam CM’s Total Assets Worth ₹3.17 Cr

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
35

As part of the nomination filing process in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s election affidavit showed total assets worth ₹3.17 crore.

There has been an increase of ₹1.32 crores in the last five years, his election affidavit reflected. He has total assets of ₹3,17,71,394

Sonowal has ₹39,030 in cash and ₹38,02,498 deposited in five bank accounts.

As per the affidavit, the Chief Minister’s movable assets are worth ₹1,14,76,394, while, immovable assets comprises ₹2,02,95,000.

Sonowal also has 13,04,697.70 lakh share in OIL India Limited. He has 43,26,461 lakh LIC policies

The Chief Minister also have agricultural property in Dibrugarh whose current value is ₹36.2 lakh.  He has non-agricultural lands and residential buildings in both Guwahati and Dibrugarh of ₹64.75 lakhs and ₹1.02 crore respectively.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nominations from Majuli constituency today.

