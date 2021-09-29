Assam: CMV Summons 4 Other Involved In APDCL Job Scam

Four others involved in the APDCL scam has been summoned by the Chief Minister supervision cell on Wednesday.

Information have been received about all the four officers being directly involved in the APDCL Scam.

According to sources, all the four summoned are being ordered to appear before the Chief Minister’s supervision cell office on Wednesday.

The order has been given by Superintendent R. G Kalita to committee members Daisyim Hazarika, Sanjay Bhoumick to appear before the supervision cell.

Probability of atleast two officers being arrested by the CMV after today’s hearing, said sources.

Further, the CMV is also carrying out their interrogation with APDCL CGM Karabi Deka in relation with the APDCL cash for job scam.

After around two hours of interrogation session with Karabi Deka, the CMV has let her go on Wednesday.