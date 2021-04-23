Assam: Coaching Institutes to Run with 50% Attendance

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam government has ordered the coaching institutes of the state to continue classes with 50 percent attendance in districts with over 100 cases of COVID-19.

In an order issued by the Secondary Education department of Assam, it said that online classes should also be made available wherever necessary.

On the other hand, the order said that the women teaching and non-teaching staff with children below the age of 5 years shall be exempted from attending schools or coaching institutes.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared the order in his Twitter saying, “In continuation of our earlier notice on districts over 100 cases, today Govt has ordered that coaching institutes shall run with 50% capacity. Also, women teaching / non-teaching staff with children below 5 yrs shall be exempted from attending schools/coaching.”

